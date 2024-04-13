Transport Ministry Concludes Limousine Inspection Campaign

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Transport (MoT) has concluded an inspection campaign on limousine cars that can be booked via electronic applications.

In a statment posted on social media Saturday, the MoT said the campaign was conducted across Qatar throughout the days of the Eid Al-Fitr in coordination with the ministry's General Directorate of Traffic particularly in areas highly frequented by citizens, residents, and tourists.

The campaign aimed at verifying the limousine companies' compliance with the necessary quality and service requirements for both the cars and drivers, stipulated by the MoT, the stement added.

