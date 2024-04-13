Govt Reportedly Expediting Starlink's License Ahead Of Elon Musk's India Visit. All We Know So Far

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Elon Musk has already confirmed that he will be visiting India soon to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Moreover, recent reports had suggested that the billionaire would only be in the country for 48 hours, during which he would make many important announcements related to Tesla and Starlink, a recent report by Moneycontrol has stated that the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has expedited the process of granting a licence for Elon Musk's Starlink service. The report, citing sources, said the department could also issue a letter of intent (LoI) and trial spectrum to Starlink.“Due diligence is in an advanced stage, and DoT is having inter-ministerial discussions because of a security issue,\" the report quoted a senior government official as saying.

Musk's itinerary for India visit:

Apart from meeting Prime Minister Modi, Musk is also expected to meet other key officials like Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. Reportedly, the Prime Minister's Office could send out invitations for Musk's visit next week to many industry stakeholders.

Musk and Modi last met during the Indian prime minister's visit to the US in June last year, and the billionaire has since been seeking a reduction in import duties on electric vehicles to allow Tesla to start selling its EVs in the country Indian government finally relented last month, announcing a new EV policy that reduces import taxes on some models from 100% to 15% if the manufacturer commits to investing $500 million or more, and sets up a factory in the country to a CNBC TV 18 report, Musk's Tesla doesn't just want to manufacture cars in India, but also export them to the global market. A recent report by the Hindu Business Line had stated that Tesla is in talks with Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries for a possible joint venture to set up a manufacturing facility in India.

MENAFN13042024007365015876ID1108090542