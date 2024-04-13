Delhi Weather Alert: 22 Flights Diverted As Rains Lash Parts Of National Capital Check IMD Prediction For Tomorrow

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Delhi weather update: A sudden change in Delhi weather today, brought relief from excessive heat after the national capital witnessed heavy rainfall on Saturday evening. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall with thunderstorms in many places of Delhi NCR, Noida, Greater Noida, Gurugram, etc in the next two hours Read: IMD alert: Delhi braces for 40°C, heavy rains predicted in 8 states over next week. Full forecast hereDelhi weather today: 22 flights diverted due to bad weatherDue to heavy rainfall and strong winds, nearly 22 flights were diverted at the Delhi airport on Saturday evening due to bad weather, an official told PTI. Most of the diversions happened after 5 pm. The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) handles around 1,300 flight movements daily rain in Delhi to give relief from scorching heat | Video
According to latest IMD forecast, many places of the national capital are likely to witness moderate to heavy rainfall in next two hours (including Bahadurgarh, Noida, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Manesar).“Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain with heavy intensity rain over isolated places and gusty winds with speed of 30-50 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of Delhi, NCR ( Bahadurgarh, Noida, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Manesar) Meham,” IMD wrote in a post on X.Also Read: J&K weather news: Avalanche likely to occur in Kupwara, Ganderbal, alert issued for next 24 hoursIn addition to Delhi, adjacent cities of Haryana, including Sonipat, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Kosali, Mahendargarh, Rewari, and Rajasthan's Bhiwari, also receive rainfall on Saturday the videos shared by news agencies PTI and ANI, several places of the national capital can be seen experiencing gusty waves with strong winds leading to dust storm-like situations at certain places. Rainfall near India Gate and Kartavya Path on Saturday evening provided relief to Delhites from excessive heat and encouraged many to visit places like India Gate on weekends with friends and family Weather report: IMD predicts light rainfall on Saturday and SundayAccording to the weather bulletin issued by New Delhi's Regional Meteorological Department, the city will witness cloudy weather with light rain and thundershowers on Sunday as well. Rainfall will be accompanied by gusty winds speeding to (35-45 kmph). On Monday, April 15, there is a possibility of a generally cloudy sky, and very light drizzle accompanied by gusty winds (speed of 30-40 kph). According to the sudden change in weather, there is a possibility of minor traffic disruption on roads, increased chance of vehicle accidents, disruption of electricity, and partial damage to vulnerable, structures due to strong winds.
