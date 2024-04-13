Megha Engineering, Second-Biggest Electoral Bond Buyer, Booked For Corruption In ₹315 Crore NISP Project

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "The CBI on Saturday registered a case against Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd, along with eight officers from NMDC Iron and Steel Plant, Ministry of Steel, regarding alleged corruption in the execution of a ₹315 crores project for NISP. (This is a developing news)

