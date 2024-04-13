Sydney Mall Attack: 'Used Boxes To Barricade Ourselves,' Indian-Origin Couple Share Encounter | 10 Updates

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Sydney news: Recounting the horrors of the fatal knife attack that occurred in the Sydney mall on Saturday, an Indian-origin couple shared that they hid in a backroom with a dozens others people and had to barricaded themselves with cardboard boxes to be safe from the knife-wielding attacker on a killing spree attack left six dead before the 40-year-old attacker was shot dead by the police is all you need to know about the Sydney mall attack:At least six people were stabbed to death at Sydney's Westfield Shopping Centre in Bondi Junction on Saturday, after the attacker was shot dead. The attack left eight people, including a 9-month-old, injured.A 40-year-old man is believed to be responsible for the Saturday attack, said the New South Wales police.

The Police said the suspect entered the shopping centre at Bondi Junction at around 15:10 local time and then left“very shortly after” before returning ten minutes later and moving through the mall, the BBC report said, the police said they were not able to name the attacker until a formal identification had taken place but that they weren't currently treating the attack as terrorism-related.

“We are confident that there is no ongoing risk, and we are dealing with one person who is now deceased,” New South Wales Police Commissioner Karen Webb said in briefing. She added: \"It's not a terrorism incident.”Also read: 'Brave' Australian man tries to stop knife-wielding attacker 'alone' | WatchWebb also informed that the eight injured people were being treated at hospitals, and the 9-month-old baby was in surgery, \"but it was too early to know the condition.\"Indian-origin couple, Shoi Ghoshal and Debashis Chakrabarty, who were at the Westfield shopping centre at Bondi Junction at the time of attack described to BBC how they were inside a store when it became clear something was wrong.

Ghosal told BBC they heard some people rushing inside the store and thought a fire had broken out but“people were saying someone is stabbing rampantly”.“We went into a backroom, a storeroom, and used boxes to barricade ourselves in,” she said, estimating that there were between 20 to 25 people huddling inside the attack unfolded, panicked individuals streamed out of the shopping center, many with children in their arms. Paramedics treated injured people at the scene. The shopping center and the surrounding area remains in lockdown as police piece together what went on.“It's been an incredibly distressing day for so many people in our community, people who went to the shops today, a packed shopping centre, and then got caught up in something we could never imagine here, something so disturbing and terrifying for many,\" Kellie Sloane, a local lawmaker, said.

