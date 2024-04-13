Tips To Ensure Safe Exercise During Summer Season

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Exercising in the summer can be safe as long as you take proper precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses. Here are some tips to ensure safe exercise during hot weather:

Stay Hydrated: Drink plenty of fluids before, during, and after exercise to prevent dehydration. Water is usually sufficient, but if you're engaging in intense or prolonged exercise, consider sports drinks to replenish electrolytes.

Time Your Workouts: Schedule your workouts during cooler times of the day, such as early morning or late evening, to avoid the peak heat hours.

Dress Appropriately: Wear lightweight, breathable clothing that allows sweat to evaporate and helps regulate your body temperature. Light-colored clothing reflects sunlight, keeping you cooler.

Protect Your Skin: Apply sunscreen with a high SPF to protect your skin from harmful UV rays, even if you're exercising outdoors in the early morning or late evening.

Listen to Your Body: Pay attention to signs of heat-related illnesses such as dizziness, nausea, headache, rapid heartbeat, or weakness. If you experience any of these symptoms, stop exercising immediately, find shade, and hydrate.

Adjust Intensity: Lower the intensity and duration of your workouts during hot weather, especially if you're not acclimated to exercising in the heat.

Choose Shaded Areas: If possible, exercise in shaded areas to reduce direct exposure to the sun and lower the risk of overheating.

Take Breaks: Incorporate regular rest breaks into your workout routine to cool down and prevent overheating.

By following these guidelines and being mindful of your body's signals, you can safely enjoy exercise during the summer months while minimizing the risk of heat-related issues.