Israel Targets Iran-Backed Hezbollah Positions In Sothern Lebanon Amid Escalating Tensions (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Israel conducted airstrikes in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley, according to two Lebanese security sources. The strikes came shortly after an Israeli drone was shot down over Lebanese airspace.

Reportedly, the Israeli airstrikes targeted a Hezbollah training camp in the village of Janta, near the Syrian border. One of the strikes also hit the town of Safri, close to the city of Baalbek.

Taking to X, IDF said, "Fighter jets of the Air Force attacked a short time ago in four different areas at the same time a series of targets of the terrorist organization Hezbollah in southern Lebanon."

"As part of the attack, military buildings of the terrorist organization Hezbollah were attacked in the areas of Khula and Beit Leif, and two headquarters of the organization in the areas of Al Adaisa and Tayba," IDF said.

Tensions between Hezbollah and Israel have been high since October 8, following an attack by Palestinian group Hamas on Israel. The escalation has led to ongoing exchanges of fire along Lebanon's southern border.

Hezbollah, backed by Iran, claimed responsibility for shooting down an Israeli drone earlier on Saturday, identifying it as a Hermez 900 model.