Israel Warns Of 'Consequences' If Iran Chooses To Escalate Situation; Says It's On High-Alert (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) IDF spokesperson R-Adm. Daniel Hagari on Saturday (April 13) issued a statement and stressed on Israel's readiness for potential escalation with Iran. He accused Iran of supporting militant groups like Hamas and Hezbollah in various regions, leading to attacks on Israel. Hagari labeled Iran as the world's primary state sponsor of terrorism, linking its actions to destabilizing conflicts beyond the Middle East.

Highlighting Israel's stance on the matter, Hagari stressed on their commitment to protecting Israeli citizens. He highlighted the IDF's preparedness to counter any threats, asserting that they would collaborate with allies to safeguard Israel's security.

Hagari's remarks, although not directly addressing a specific incident, seem to precede it, suggesting they were made earlier. He spoke about Iran's role in sponsoring terrorism across the Middle East and beyond.

"The war initiated by Iran-backed Hamas on October 7th, followed by the involvement of Iran-supported Hezbollah on October 8th, along with the expansion of hostilities by Iran-linked militias in Iraq and Syria, and Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen, has escalated into a global conflict," Hagari said.

Hagari warned that Iran will face repercussions for any further escalation it chooses to pursue.

"In light of these developments, Israel remains on high alert, bolstering its readiness to defend against any additional Iranian aggression and stands prepared to respond as necessary," he said.