Remittances From Georgia To Azerbaijan Up

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In 2023, $37.5 million was transferred from Azerbaijan to theUS, which is 29.8% more year-on-year, Azernews reports, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
The share of money transfers from Georgia to Azerbaijan in thetotal volume of transfers increased from 0.8% to 2.3%year-on-year.
Last year, $58.85 million were transferred from Azerbaijan toGeorgia, which is 0.8% less year-on-year.
In 2023, the share of remittances from Azerbaijan to Georgia inthe total volume of transfers increased from 8.8% to 10.7%.
MENAFN13042024000195011045ID1108090438
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.