Germany To Send Additional Patriot Air Defense System To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Germany will deliver an additional Patriot air defense system to Ukraine immediately.

The German Federal Ministry of Defense said this in a post on X , Ukrinform reports.

"Germany will immediately hand over another Patriot system to Ukraine to repel Russian airstrikes. This is in addition to the air defense systems that have already been delivered and are planned to be delivered," the post reads.

Due to the increase in Russian airstrikes against Ukraine, the German government decided to further strengthen Ukrainian air defenses, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said. He noted that Russian terror from the air continues and poses a threat to human life and the existence of infrastructure, as well as the combat capability of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

