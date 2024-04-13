London Demonstrators Call For Gaza Ceasefire, Arms Embargo On Israel

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

London, April 13 (Petra) -- Thousands of people took to the streets in central London Saturday in a march demanding an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and an end to British arms exports to Israel.Protesters gathered at Russell Square and proceeded to Parliament Square, waving Palestinian flags and banners denouncing Israeli crimes against the Palestinian people, and chanting for an immediate ceasefire and an end to arms sales to Israel.The Palestine Solidarity Campaign said in a statement that the march is part of a national day of action with rallies and protests planned across the United Kingdom to demand an immediate ceasefire and call on the British government to "stop arming Israel."In conjunction with the demonstrations, British MPs called on the government to suspend arms sales to Israel amid the escalating humanitarian crisis in Gaza,