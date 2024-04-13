Robust Tourism In Aqaba Over Eid Holidays

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, April 13 (Petra) -- Aqaba remained a key destination for tourists and holidaymakers as the southern port city teemed with visitors and shoppers over the Eid Al Fitr holidays and five-star hotel bookings topped 92 percent, according to local officials.More than 80,000 visitors made it to the city in the last four days via land, sea and air crossings, including the Durra border post with Saudi Arabia, which received 11,000 visitors, said Hamza Haj Hasan, Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) Deputy Chief Commissioner.Hasan said visitors were mainly attracted to tourist facilities, restaurants, outlets and landmarks, namely the Great Arab Revolt Plaza, where a special entertainment program was in place as well as handicraft exhibitions and other events for tourists to prolong their stay.ASEZA, in cooperation with concerned local authorities in the Red Sea port, had put in place a plan to welcome citizens and provide necessary services to ensure a safe and enjoyable holiday, he said.Hasan said no incidents were reported during the holidays despite the crowdedness and traffic congestions in the city's streets.