Russians Attack Medics In Kharkiv Region, Wounding Ambulance Driver

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops have dropped munitions from a drone in the Kupiansk district, Kharkiv region, wounding an ambulance driver.

Kharkiv regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"️After 13:00, the occupiers struck the Kupiansk district again. Munitions dropped from an FPV drone wounded the driver of an emergency medical aid brigade," the post said.

The official said the 58-year-old driver was on his way to Petropavlivka. Doctors gave medical help to the man.