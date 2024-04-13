Russians Attack Medics In Kharkiv Region, Wounding Ambulance Driver

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops have dropped munitions from a drone in the Kupiansk district, Kharkiv region, wounding an ambulance driver.
Kharkiv regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"️After 13:00, the occupiers struck the Kupiansk district again. Munitions dropped from an FPV drone wounded the driver of an emergency medical aid brigade," the post said. Read also:
The official said the 58-year-old driver was on his way to Petropavlivka. Doctors gave medical help to the man.
