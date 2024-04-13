               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
UN Holds VI World Forum On Intercultural Dialogue At Azerbaijan's Initiative


4/13/2024 9:13:14 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A joint briefing VI World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue atAzerbaijan's initiative was held at the United Nations, Azernews reports.

Speaking at the briefing, Farid Jafarov, the head of the workinggroup of the organization committee of the VI World Forum onIntercultural Dialogue, Deputy Minister of Culture, informed theguests about the history of the forum.

