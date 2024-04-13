Jeyhun Bayramov Met With Candidate For Director General Of UNESCO

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On April 13, 2024, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of theRepublic of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, received the Egyptiancandidate Khaled El-Enany for the post of Director General of theUnited Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization(UNESCO), Azernews reports.

During the meeting, the current issues on the agenda ofcooperation between Azerbaijan and UNESCO and the position ofAzerbaijan, the initiatives put forward by Azerbaijan, as well asregional issues were exchanged.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov also informed the other party in detailabout the history of the past Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict, thefact of the occupation of Azerbaijani territories, and the currentsituation in the region in the post-conflict period.

The meeting also discussed other issues of mutual interest.