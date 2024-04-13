Israel To Be Punished, Says Iran's Ambassador

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Iran's ambassador to Azerbaijan, Seyyed Abbas Mousavi, respondedto US President Joe Biden's warning to Iran, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by SeyyedAbbas Mousavi on his official "X" account.

"Israel will definitely be punished, under any circumstances !"he added.

It should be recalled that yesterday US President Joe Bidenemphasized that he will support Israel, while answeringjournalists' questions. Recent events related to Israel proved onceagain that Iran's war is waged only through mass media and socialnetworks. The regime carries out cheap threat campaigns withexaggerated statements, especially on social networks.