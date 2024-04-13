Leopard Sighted In Srinagar's Malabagh Area, Wildlife Deptt Mobilizes Teams

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- After the reports of leopard sightings in Srinagar outskirts of Rangpora, Elahibagh area surfaced on social media, the Jammu and Kashmir wildlife department has confirmed the presence of animal in the area on Saturday.
Quoting a senior wildlife official, news agency KNO reported that they have received“video evidence” about the presence of leopard from Malabagh area.ADVERTISEMENT
“People must be careful now onwards, children should not be allowed to move out especially during morning and evening hours and during the Fajar and Esha prayers, the people should go in groups with sufficient lights”, the official warned.
The official added that they have dispatched their teams and are going to install cages at multiple locations in the area and will also carry out the drone survey in the entire area.
"Teams have been deputed and cages are being installed at Ahmadnagar, Rangpora and Malabagh area and our departments vehicles are patrolling and sensitizing the area," he said.
The official added that there is high possibility that it can be only one leopard roaming in the area, stating that the animal roams in the territory within a radius of 20 Km.
Meanwhile, residents of these areas are in panic and they have restrained themselves and their children from venturing out in the area, while several shopkeepers have closed down their shops in fear of being getting attacked by the leopard.
