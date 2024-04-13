Leading Weather App Myradar Launches Two Customizable Weather Reporting And Alert Programs For Broadcasters

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New RainCast tool and a partnership with Tempest allow local broadcast weather teams to provide branded, real-time, hyper-local alerts and increase audience engagement

Las Vegas, April 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MyRadar today launched two programs for local broadcasters at the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Show . The new RainCast tool allows local weather teams to provide personalized, hyper-local updates and alerts via text, while a new partnership with Tempest will enable broadcasters to assemble teams of virtual weather spotters and seamlessly receive real-time weather data from audience members who own a Tempest Weather System.

MyRadar, the leading weather app trusted by more than 15 million active users worldwide across iOS, Android and Windows platforms, developed RainCast to deliver live, localized and customizable precipitation notifications directly from local weather teams to their audience. RainCast is easily embeddable on any station's homepage and allows audience members to subscribe to text alerts for precipitation updates from on-air personalities.

Additionally, MyRadar and the Tempest Weather System have partnered to introduce an innovative weather spotter experience. The Tempest Weather System is a modern, high-quality, affordable IoT sensor suite in a simple, sleek, all-in-one package that reports a full array of weather parameters. With an installed base of more than 75,000 stations, the Tempest Network is the largest and fastest-growing surface weather network in the world.

Through the combined power of Tempest home weather systems and MyRadar's advanced data network, audience members with a Tempest device can opt-in to seamlessly feed real-time data directly into their station's weather spotter network. MyRadar will also provide customized forecasts and graphics for local weather spotter networks in partnership with stations.

"These adaptable weather data solutions empower broadcasters, especially those in smaller or rural areas or stations with limited resources, to provide invaluable and dependable weather insights. Since they are branded from the station, these programs can also nurture a more informed and loyal audience who will feel connected with and informed by their local weather team,” said Andy Green, CEO of MyRadar.

MyRadar will be showcasing these innovative solutions live at this year's NAB Show in booth #SU4118.

About MyRadar

With more than 50 million downloads across iOS, Android, and Windows platforms, MyRadar offers unparalleled access to weather and environmental data, facilitating informed decision-making in a rapidly changing climate. From severe weather alerts to tropical storms, earthquakes, wildfires, blizzards and road weather conditions, MyRadar ensures individuals and organizations stay informed and prepared. For further information on MyRadar, please visit

About Tempest Inc.

Tempest Earth Co . is a technology company with a mission to mitigate the enormous cost of weather on business and daily life. The company's exclusive crowdsourced data and AI-driven modeling deliver accurate, actionable weather information, resulting in better decision-making and huge cost savings for our customers. Tempest was founded in 2019 and has grown rapidly, fueled by an array of technology and services designed to scale globally. For more information, visit .

