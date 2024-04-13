AFU Destroy 21 Enemy Tanks, 43 Armored Vehicles, 562 Uavs In Eastern Sector In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, the Ukrainian Defense Forces eliminated 948 Russian soldiers and destroyed many units of enemy military equipment in the eastern sector.
The Khortytsia operational and strategic group of troops reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
In particular, in the eastern sector, the Russian army lost 21 tanks, 43 armored combat vehicles, 2 MLRS, 17 guns and mortars, 2 units of anti-tank weapons, 38 vehicles, 4 EW systems, 562 UAVs, 18 shelters, and 13 ammunition depots in the past day. Read also:
Russian army loses 1,030 more soldiers in Ukraine in past 24 hours
As reported by Ukrinform, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi said that the situation on the eastern front has escalated significantly in the past few days.
