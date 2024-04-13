Five Dead In Sydney, Perpetrator Shot Dead

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUULA LAMPUR, April 13 (KUNA) -- Five people were killed in a stabbing incident Saturday at Westfield Bondi Junction in Sydney, and the attacker was shot dead by the police.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese stated on X platform that multiple casualties have been reported and that the thoughts of all Australians are with those affected and their loved ones.

Eight people, including a child, had been taken to hospital, said a New South Wales Ambulance spokesperson.

New South Wales Police Assistant Commissioner Tony Cooke said that the attacker engaged with nine people as he moved through, stabbing them with a weapon he was carrying. (end)

ayb









MENAFN13042024000071011013ID1108090284