Gaza Health Ministry: Death Toll From Israeli War Soars To 33,686

Gaza Strip, April 13 (Petra) -- The death toll from Israel's relentless war on the Gaza Strip rose Saturday to 33,686 and the total number of injured to 76,309, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.It said Israeli forces carried out five massacres during the last 24 hours, where 52 dead and 95 injured arrived in hospitals.Many victims remained under the rubble of buildings targeted by air strikes or artillery bombardment, and out of reach of civil defense ambulances and paramedics, it said.