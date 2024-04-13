Congress Govt Tried To Botch Up Probe In Bengaluru Cafe Blast Case For Appeasement: K’Taka BJP

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, April 13 (IANS) Leader of the Opposition in Karnataka, R. Ashoka, said on Saturday that the leaders and ministers of the Congress government attempted to botch up the investigation in the Bengaluru cafe blast case.

However, it is commendable that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) was able to crack the case, he added.

Addressing a Press conference, Ashoka stated, the people of the state were fearful following the terrorist attack. The NIA had arrested the suspected terrorists at an appropriate time and thwarted security threats in future.“I congratulate NIA officers for this,” he added.

The Congress leaders had attempted to twist the incident. They had pressurised the police, calculating that if minorities were pained by the action, they would miss their vote bank.

Dy CM D.K. Shivakumar had given a statement that the incident was triggered out of business rivalry and the police carried out his instructions. When the cooker blast incident occurred earlier in the state, Shivakumar interfered and addressed the accused persons as his brothers, Ashoka charged.

“Because of the state government's approach, the police couldn't get any clues. However, after the NIA took over the case, and probed, it turned out to be an act of terror,” he stated.

“The terrorists were caught in the state of West Bengal where the sister of Congress party Mamta Banerjee is ruling. The terrorists are finding a safe haven in the West Bengal state,” Ashoka said.

When NIA had called one Sai Prasad (BJP worker) for the investigation, Minister for Health Dinesh Gundu Rao taking advantage of the development tried to mislead the state. However, he was a witness in the case and the Congress leaders have exposed all details about him, Ashoka charged.

“They don't have any concern for the country. The Congress leaders have an objective to create a separate nation to carry out the loot. Minister Priyank Kharge tried to twist the incident of raising pro-Pakistan slogans in the state legislature,” Ashoka stated.

The KG Halli-DJ Halli violence in Bengaluru resembled a terror act. The person who was jailed in this connection, Sampath Raj has been given the post of President of a Board. But, no action was taken even after the house of Dalit MLA was burnt in the incident, Ashoka explained.

KG Halli-DJ Halli violence had broken out after the objectionable social media post on Prophet Muhammad surfaced on August 12, 2020. Three persons were killed in police firing. The rioting mob had torched the police station and house of the then Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy.

Ashoka further stated personal attacks were made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during election time. The complaint will be lodged for using the words 'Hitler' and 'dictator' with the Election Commission.

The real 'Hitler' could only be the Congress party. Late PM Indira Gandhi imposed an emergency in the country and sent all opponents to prison. The Congress which is comparing Prime Minister Modi to Hitler still has a British colonial mindset, Ashoka said.

“Indian Constitution is Bhagavad Gita for the BJP party. The Congress is carrying out a propaganda that if BJP came to power, the Constitution would be changed. Since the Congress party is weak, they want a weak nation. The Congress party does not want a powerful India,” he added.