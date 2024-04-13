Russians Fire At Car With Food In Chernihiv Region, Driver Killed

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Saturday morning in the Chernihiv region, Russian soldiers fired at a car carrying food products for residents of border villages. The driver was killed.

According to Ukrinform, the National Police of Ukraine reported this on Telegram .

"The Russian army targeted a civilian car of a resident of Novhorod-Siverskyi. As a result of the shelling, a fire broke out in the vehicle, and the man born in 1990 sustained fatal injuries," the statement said.

The necessary services are working at the scene, the police said.

As Ukrinform reported, on April 10, the Russian army shelled three border communities in the Chernihiv region.