Russians Fire At Car With Food In Chernihiv Region, Driver Killed

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Saturday morning in the Chernihiv region, Russian soldiers fired at a car carrying food products for residents of border villages. The driver was killed.
"The Russian army targeted a civilian car of a resident of Novhorod-Siverskyi. As a result of the shelling, a fire broke out in the vehicle, and the man born in 1990 sustained fatal injuries," the statement said. Read also:
The necessary services are working at the scene, the police said.
As Ukrinform reported, on April 10, the Russian army shelled three border communities in the Chernihiv region.
