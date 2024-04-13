Azerbaijani Servicemen's Moral-Psychological Training Is At High Level, Defense Ministry

(MENAFN- AzerNews) According to the training plan for the current year, themeasures taken in education of military personnel are continued, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan's Ministry ofDefense.

“Socio-political training classes are regularly held in order tomaintain the combat and moral-psychological training of servicemenin the Azerbaijan Army at a high level.

Enlightening talks and exchange of ideas are held with themilitary personnel, they are given detailed information about thehistorical significance of the diplomatic activity of President ofthe Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the ArmedForces Ilham Aliyev, and also the questions of the personnel areanswered and the necessary recommendations are given regardingtheir services.

In the training classes, all servicemen demonstrate theirdetermination to protect the Motherland from any threats anddangers,” the ministry added.