Kuwait's KRCS Delivers Aid To Southern Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, April 13 (KUNA) -- The Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) delivered on Saturday relief aid to residents of areas in southern Lebanon who were affected by military confrontations caused by the Israeli aggressors since October 2023.

Youssef Boutros, Lebanese Red Cross (LRC) aid coordinator, told KUNA the KRCS was continuing to deliver aid despite the ongoing military confrontations in the south, revealed that aid consisted of foodstuff and necessities for around 2,500 families.

Boutros added that residents of southern areas depended on farming for their livelihood, indicating that the Israeli military aggression had heavy damaged farmlands. (end)

