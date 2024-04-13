J&K: Terrorist Hideout Busted In Reasi, Arms Ammunition Recovered

(MENAFN- IANS) Jammu, April 13 (IANS) J&K Police on Saturday claimed that they have busted a terrorist hideout in the Mahore area of Reasi district in Jammu.
Police said that the operation was launched based on reliable information regarding the presence of a terrorist hideout in the area.
“During the search and cordon operation, the security forces recovered a huge quantity of arms and ammunition from the hideout in the Lancha area of Shajroo,” the police said.
Police said that the recovery includes a tiffin IED with electric detonators, two pistols, two magazines, 19 pistol rounds, explosive powder approx 400gm, 40 AK 47 rounds, four pics of loc/br, five sixer pistol rounds, one electric detonator, six 9 volt DC Battery, two Lithium ion 12 volt battery, Electric wire 2 bundles (Approx 40 mtr), Plastic Rope Approx 5 mtr, one steel plate, one steel glass, one bag, three torn bedsheets.
