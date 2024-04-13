Saturday’S Main Soccer Matches And Where To Watch Them

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) As sports enthusiasts gear up for another action-packed day, the Brazilian Championshi prominently features.



Today's key matchups include São Paulo vs. Fortaleza and Fluminense vs. RB Bragantino .



These games are just the beginning of a global sports feast, with competitions spanning across continents and leagues.



Here's what to watch for today:

Premier League:

08:30 AM: Newcastle vs. Tottenham - ESPN and Star+

11:00 AM: Brentford vs. Sheffield United - Star+

11:00 AM: Burnley vs. Brighton - ESPN and Star+

11:00 AM: Manchester City vs. Luton - Star+

11:00 AM: Nottingham Forest vs. Wolves - ESPN and Star+

01:30 PM: Bournemouth vs. Manchester United - ESPN and Star+

La Liga:

09:00 AM: Atlético Madrid vs. Girona - ESPN and Star+

11:15 AM: Rayo Vallecano vs. Getafe - Star+

01:30 PM: Mallorca vs. Real Madrid - Star+

04:00 PM: Cadiz vs. Barcelona - ESPN and Star+





La Liga 2nd Division:

04:00 PM: Levante vs. Amorebieta - Star+

Serie A:

10:00 AM: Lecce vs. Empoli - Star+

01:00 PM: Torino vs. Juventus - ESPN and Star+

03:45 PM: Bologna vs. Monza - Star+

Women's Serie A:

04:00 PM: Real Betis vs. Celta Vigo - ESPN and Star+

Bundesliga:

10:30 AM: RB Leipzig vs. Wolfsburg, Bayern Munich vs. FC Köln, Mainz 05 vs. Hoffenheim, Borussia M'Gladbach vs. Borussia Dortmund, VfL Bochum vs. Heidenheim

01:30 PM: Stuttgart vs. Eintracht Frankfurt

Eredivisie:

11:30 AM: PSV vs. Vitesse - Star+

Turkish Super Ligue:

01:00 PM: Besiktas vs. Samsunspor - Star+

Portuguese Primeira Liga:

02:00 PM: Porto vs. Famalicão - ESPN and Star+

04:30 PM: Estoril vs. Braga - Star+

MLS:

09:30 PM: Sporting Kansas City vs. Inter Miami - AppleTV+



Additional fixtures include matches from the Bundesliga, Serie A, and MLS, ensuring that there's something for every fan today.



Whether you are a die-hard football aficionado or just looking for some exciting sports action, today's lineup promises not to disappoint.



Tune in to your favorite games and channels and make sure not to miss any of the thrilling encounters scheduled throughout the day.



