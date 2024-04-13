(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Rheinmetall, a German defense powerhouse, has secured a groundbreaking contract to produce over a hundred Boxer armored vehicles in Australia.



The authorities of the oceanic country have signed the contract based on an agreement previously made between both countries' governments.



This initiative is poised to strengthen defense ties between Germany and Australia.



This contract, valued at 2.7 billion euros, stands as the largest defense agreement between the two nations to date.



A total of 123 heavily armed Rheinmetall Boxer vehicles will emerge from this deal, with the lion's share destined for Germany.



This project not only reflects a major export milestone for Australia but also exemplifies the deep strategic defense cooperation that surpasses traditional business transactions.



Operations for maintenance and repair services are slated to begin in March 2024.



Nathan Poyner, Managing Director of Rheinmetall Defence Australia, states that vehicle deliveries are scheduled to start in 2025, with the first Australian-built vehicle expected in 2026.







In Germany, these vehicles are known as Swatrinf (Schwerer Waffenträger Infanterie) and are based on the Australian army's combat reconnaissance vehicle (CRV).



These vehicles, recognized for their strong troop protection, powerful firepower, and versatility, are designed for missions from peacekeeping to intense combat.



A significant feature of the CRV variant is its Lance digital turret, a pioneering medium-caliber crewed turret developed by Rheinmetall, enhancing the Boxer's operational capabilities.

Germany to strengthen Australia's defense industry

Production will take place at Rheinmetall's Military Vehicle Centre in Redbank, Queensland.



This strategy boosts Australia's defense industry by involving local businesses in the global supply chain and speeding up vehicle deliveries to Germany.



Besides overseeing more than 2,900 HX trucks, Rheinmetall also provides the MASS system to the Royal Australian Navy, reinforcing their commitment to enhancing Australia's defense.



The agreement is part of a broader collaboration that previously included orders for 211 Boxer vehicles under Australia's Land 400 Phase 2 project.



This enduring partnership further cements the defense relationship between Germany and Australia, markedly improving Australia's independent defense capabilities.

