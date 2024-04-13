Saboteurs Attempting To Enter Robotyne On Zaporizhzhia Axis Military Spokesperson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia has concentrated its forces between Robotyne and Verbove on the Zaporizhzhia axis and is trying to measure the strength of Ukraine's defense forces in each of these sectors.

Colonel Nataliia Humeniuk, a spokesperson for Ukraine's Southern Defense Forces, announced this on Ukrainian television, Ukrinform reports.

"Russian sabotage and assault groups continue their attempts to enter Robotyne. However, once they have entered, they make sure that they are not welcome there," Humeniuk said.

According to her, enemy losses on the southern front will continue to be high. Almost 140 invaders were eliminated in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia sectors in the past day and some 50 armored vehicles were destroyed.

Over 400 strikes: Enemy attacks eight settlements in Zaporizhzhia in past day

In addition, the Russian army continues to storm the bridgehead of the Ukrainian Defense Forces on the left bank of the Dnipro River in the Kherson region. Six enemy assaults were repelled in the past 24 hours.