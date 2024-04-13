Southern Defense Forces Destroy 46 Units Of Enemy Equipment In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Southern Defense Forces have eliminated 138 occupiers in the past day.
This is said in a post on the Telegram channel of Ukraine's Southern Defense Forces, Ukrinform reports.
The Ukrainian defenders also destroyed 46 units of weapons and military equipment, including one Grad MLRS; one Buk anti-aircraft missile system; 2 tanks; 12 guns; 20 armored vehicles; 3 EW stations; 3 UAVs; 3 field supply points.
Russian army loses 1,030 more soldiers in Ukraine in past 24 hours
As reported by Ukrinform, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi said that the situation on the eastern front has escalated significantly in the past few days.
Photo: Madeleine Kelly, illustrative
