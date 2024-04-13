               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Southern Defense Forces Destroy 46 Units Of Enemy Equipment In Past Day


4/13/2024 6:08:20 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Southern Defense Forces have eliminated 138 occupiers in the past day.

This is said in a post on the Telegram channel of Ukraine's Southern Defense Forces, Ukrinform reports.

The Ukrainian defenders also destroyed 46 units of weapons and military equipment, including one Grad MLRS; one Buk anti-aircraft missile system; 2 tanks; 12 guns; 20 armored vehicles; 3 EW stations; 3 UAVs; 3 field supply points.

Read also: Russian army loses 1,030 more soldiers in Ukraine in past 24 hours

As reported by Ukrinform, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi said that the situation on the eastern front has escalated significantly in the past few days.

Photo: Madeleine Kelly, illustrative

MENAFN13042024000193011044ID1108090175

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search