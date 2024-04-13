Two Killed, Eight Wounded In Russian Shelling Of Donetsk Region On Apr 12

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops killed two and wounded eight residents of Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region on Friday, April 12.
Vadym Filashkin, head of the region's military administration, announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.
"On April 12, the Russians killed two residents of the Donetsk region: in New York and Krasnohorivka. Eight more people in the region were wounded during the day," Filashkin said.
He said the total number of victims of Russian invaders in the Donetsk region does not take into account casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha.
On April 12, a Russian missile hit a five-story residential building in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region. At least three people were injured.
