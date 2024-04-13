Fighting Continues In Bohdanivka On Bakhmut Axis Ukrainian Defense Ministry

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Defense Ministry has said that intensive fighting continues in Bohdanivka on the Bakhmut axis.

The ministry said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"Last night, enemy assault groups broke through to the northern outskirts of the city. Bohdanivka is now under the control of the [Ukrainian] Defense Forces. The battle is going on, the enemy does not stop the assaults," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry called on citizens to focus only on official messages from the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, said that the situation on the eastern front had escalated significantly in the past few days.

