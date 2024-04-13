Trump On Ukraine Aid: 'We're Thinking About Making It In The Form Of A Loan'

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Former U.S. President Trump on Friday signaled an openness to Republicans approving additional aid for Ukraine in its war against Russia if it came in the form of a loan.

That's according to The Hill , Ukrinform reports.

"We're looking at it right now, and they're talking about it, and we're thinking about making it in the form of a loan instead of just a gift," Trump said during an appearance alongside Speaker Mike Johnson at the former president's Mar-a-Lago estate.

"We keep handing out gifts of billions and billions of dollars, and we'll take a look at it," Trump continued. "But much more importantly to me is the fact that Europe has to step up, and they have to give money. They have to equalize. If they don't equalize I'm very upset about it, because they're affected much more than we are."

Boris Johnson: If Ukraine falls, it will be catastrophic turning point in history

The Senate last month passed a $95 billion national security funding package, which included $60 billion in aid for Ukraine. But Johnson has refused to put the bill on the floor as Trump allies in the House have dug in against providing more aid to Kyiv.

Democrats in both chambers have suggested they are willing to support Ukraine aid in the form of a loan if it can break the impasse, even if it is not their first choice.

Photo: Getty Images