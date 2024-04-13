Azerbaijani Gymnast Clinches Gold In Kyrgyzstan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's Madina Abbasli has grabbed a gold medal at theInternational Rhythmic Gymnastics Tournament "Kelechek" held in thecapital city of Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Azernews reports.
She earned the medal in the all-around event.
