Kuwait Oil Price Down 42 Cents To USD 90.98 Pb

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 13 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwait oil went down 42 cents to USD 90.98 per barrel on Friday as opposed to USD 91.40 pb the day before, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Saturday.

The price of the Brent crude and the West Texas Intermediate respectively went up by 71 and 64 cents, settling each at USD 90.45 pb and USD 85.66 pb. (end)

