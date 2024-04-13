Ministry Inspects Cars Booked Through Ride-Hailing Apps During Eid Al Fitr

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online
Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Transport has wrapped up an inspection campaign of limousine cars that are booked via electronic applications.
The Ministry conducted the campaign across Qatar throughout the days of the Eid Al-Fitr in coordination with the MOI's General Directorate of Traffic.
The Ministry carried out inspections in various regions of the country, particularly the areas highly frequented by citizens, residents, and tourists. This could be seen in the video it shared on its social media account.
The campaign aimed at verifying the limousine companies' compliance with MOT's necessary quality and service requirements for both the cars and drivers.
