'Terrorists Don't Play By Rules, So Country's Response...': Jaishankar On Cross-Border Terrorism

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reiterated India's commitment to combat terrorism emanating from across the border, emphasizing that terrorists do not abide by any rules and need to be dealt with accordingly EAM highlighted the historical context of terrorism originating from Pakistan, dating back to 1947, and underscored the need for a firm stance against terrorism, regardless of geopolitical considerations.'Uri is our reply': Jaishankar affirms India's stand on cross-border terrorism\"Narendra Modi came (to be Prime Minister) only in 2014, but this problem did not begin in 2014. It started in 1947, not even after the Mumbai terrorist attacks (of 26/11). This started in 1947. In 1947, the first people came from Pakistan in Kashmir, and attacked Kashmir...it was terrorism,\" he said response from Jaishankar comes after the British daily The Guardian claimed that India's espionage agency R&AW took out wanted terrorists deep inside Pakistan at the behest of the Centre Jaishankar rebuffed UN for free and fair elections remark, 'don't need to...'Drawing a parallel with the previous Congress-led UPA government at the Centre, with regard to its response to the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai, Jaishankar said, \"The UPA government held various rounds of discussion only to come to the conclusion that 'the cost of attacking Pakistan is more than the cost of not attacking it'. Something like Mumbai happens, if you don't react to it, how can you prevent the next one from happening? Terrorists do not play by any rules. The answer to terrorists cannot have any rules\".'For Nehru, it was India second, China first': Jaishankar's latest Congress barbIn May of last year, Jaishankar while addressing a press conference after a meeting of the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers, Jaishankar tore into then-Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, over the latter's 'weaponising terrorism' remarks. Jaishankar slammed Pakistan for its role in perpetrating terrorism and emphasised the importance of distinguishing between victims and perpetrators of terrorism during international discussions.\"Victims of terrorism do not sit together with perpetrators of terrorism to discuss terrorism. Victims of terrorism defend themselves, counter acts of terrorism, they call it out, they legitimise it and that is exactly what is happening,\" the minister said.

