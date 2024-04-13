'Shiv Sena Not Like Your Degree,' Retorts Uddhav Thackeray To PM Modi's 'Fake' Jibe Against His Party

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Uddhav Thackeray, chief of Shiv Sena (UBT) has in a retort to Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled the BJP leader's \"fake degree\" controversy, as per an ANI report to Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah labelling his faction of the Shiv Sena as \"fake\", Thackeray said that the Maharashtra-based party was founded by Bal Thackeray and is \"not your degree\", it added. He was speaking at a campaign rally in Boisar on April 12.\"The Shiv Sena, which was founded by Bal Thackeray to fight for the rights of sons of soil, is being called fake. They say that this is a fake Shiv Sena. It is not your degree to call it fake. Is this your degree which you are calling fake? After him (PM Modi), his other party member Amit Shah came and he also called it fake,\" Thackeray said also defended the chances of the INDIA bloc, stating that they will win over 300 seats in the coming Lok Sabha elections. \"I am saying this with pride and confidence, that the INDIA alliance will form the government and will win more than 300 seats,\" he said did Modi-Shah say?Addressing a rally in Chandrapur (Maharashtra) on April 8, the prime minister had taken jibes at the opposition's INDIA alliance and its member parties.\"INDIA alliance partner DMK is talking about finishing Sanatan and linking Sanatana Dharma to malaria and dengue. And the Congress and the fake Shiv Sena are calling the same people for rallies in Maharashtra,\" Modi had said, senior BJP leader Amit Shah on April 11 said the three allied parties in Maharashtra have two \"fake\" and one \"half\". \"Three parties have united in Maharashtra under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi. One fake Shiv Sena, one fake NCP, half Congress. We have a phrase in Gujarat, 'Teen Tighda Kaam Bigada'. Uddhav Ji's Shiv Sena is left half, Sharad Ji's NCP is left half and both of them reduced Congress to half,\" Shah said Sena & NCP Splits - A RecapFormer Shiv Sena leader and current Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde revolted against the party leadership in June 2022, along with 40 other party MLAs. The group joined hands with the BJP which led to the collapse of the Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA) government in Maharashtra. The Thackeray loyalists are now known as Shiv Sena (UBT).MVA comprised of Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena allied to form the state government. All allies of the MVA are also a part of the INDIA bloc, established to jointly tackle the BJP in this General Elections in 2023, the NCP suffered a similar fate when party chief Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar and prominent leader Chhagan Bhujbal jumped ship to the BJP has 48 Lok Sabha seats, the second-largest after Uttar Pradesh. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won 23 out of 25 seats it contested in alliance with the undivided Shiv Sena to the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra will be held in five phases on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, and May 20. the counting of votes will be done on June 4.(With inputs from ANI)

