Multiple People Stabbed And 1 Person Shot At Sydney Shopping Center

- Live Mint) "Australian police confirmed on Saturday that they had received reports of multiple people allegedly being stabbed at a bustling shopping centre in Sydney reported by AFP, the incidents took place at the expansive Westfield Bondi Junction Mall complex, which was filled with Saturday afternoon shoppers at the time, New South Wales Ambulance told AFP one man had been shot dead by police. He is believed to be one of the attackers reported,“Emergency services were called to Westfield Bondi Junction just before 4 p.m. (0600 GMT) following the reports,” New South Wales Police said in a statement.“People are urged to avoid the area,” the statement said.\"Inquiries are continuing in relation to the incident and there are no further details.\"Hundreds of people were evacuated from the shopping centre after the incident, news site com reported.“Even 20 minutes after people were rushed out of the mall, I saw SWAT teams of people sweeping the surrounding streets,” one of the witnesses told Reuters reported that the New South Wales state police have confirmed that a police operation is ongoing but haven't disclosed additional specifics, various social media posts depict crowds hurriedly leaving the mall, along with images of police cars and emergency services responding swiftly to the scene were treating patients at the scene Roi Huberman told ABC he sheltered in a store and saw people leaving the mall in tears.(With inputs from agencies)
