‘Will Vacate CM’S Post If Party High Command Orders’: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a recent statement in Mysore, Chief Minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah conveyed his willingness to step down from his position if instructed by the party's high command. He emphasized that his continuation as Chief Minister hinges upon the decision of the party leadership.

Addressing speculations surrounding Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar's potential assumption of the chief ministerial role, Siddaramaiah remarked, "It (continuing as CM) depends on what the party high command decides. I will proceed if the High Command decides. Otherwise, I will follow the High Command's decision." This statement alluded to his readiness to relinquish the position if instructed to do so.

Regarding the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Siddaramaiah predicted a fragmented outcome, suggesting that while the Indian National Congress might not secure an absolute majority, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would also fall short of sufficient seats to form the central government.

Expressing confidence in his party's performance in Karnataka, Siddaramaiah asserted that the Congress could secure 15-20 seats in the state. He hinted at his future in electoral politics, stating that he would not remain in this arena beyond four years, although he reiterated his commitment to remaining active in politics.