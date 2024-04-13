'The Kerala Story Will Be Screened At SNDP Yogam In Idukki': NDA Candidate Sangeetha Viswanathan

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Idukki: Sangeetha Viswanathan, the NDA candidate for Idukki, announced that the film ' The Kerala Story' will be screened at the SNDP meeting and women's group. She stated that the issues of 'Love Jihad' and 'narcotic jihad' exist in society and have been discussed in SNDP meetings in the past.

Sangeeta emphasized the importance of these topics addressed in the family meetings as well. In addition to being a political candidate, she also served as the Secretary of the SNDP Union Vanitha Sangham.

Meanwhile, the Diocese of Thamarassery in Kerala will screen the movie "The Kerala Story" today. The screenings are being arranged across all Kerala Catholic Youth Movement units under the diocese. The screening will take place in various Kerala Catholic Youth Movement units starting from 3 pm onwards.

The Angamali St. Joseph Church screened a Manipur riots documentary amid the Kerala story controversy on Wednesday ( April 10). The screening of the documentary "Manipur Cry of the Oppressed" was started at 9:30 am.

The Parish vicar Nidhin Panavelil told Asianet News that more than 100 students had the opportunity to watch the documentary. He stated that children should know about the Manipur riots. The vicar added that the Kerala story is part of the Sangh Parivar agenda.



