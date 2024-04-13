Lok Sabha Polls 2024: PM Modi To Hold Grand Roadshow In Mangaluru Tomorrow; Traffic Guidelines Issued

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In anticipation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Mangaluru, extensive traffic restrictions have been put in place across the city, causing significant alterations to normal commuting routes. The Prime Minister is scheduled to hold a grand roadshow upon his arrival, prompting authorities to enforce vehicular bans in various key areas.

Mangaluru Commissioner, Anupam Agarwal, has issued directives imposing vehicular restrictions in several crucial city zones. These measures aim to streamline traffic flow and ensure the security of the Prime Minister during his procession.

The traffic bans encompass multiple routes leading to the venue of the Prime Minister's roadshow, including areas from Sri Narayanguru Circle to Lalbagh, Ballalbagh to Kodiyal Guthu, BG School Junction to PVS, and Navabharat Circle to Hampanakatte near Ladyhill. Furthermore, access to Car Street, Kudroli, and Koolur Ferry Road is restricted for vehicles heading towards MG Road through side roads. Prohibitions also extend to routes from KSRTC, Sridevi College Road, Kodiyal Guthu Road, Jail Road, and Bijay Church Road.

Areas surrounding Kottara Chowki, Urwa Store, Kotekani Cross (Ladyhill), Mannagudda Junction, and Urwa Market are also subject to traffic bans to facilitate the smooth progress of the roadshow. Parking restrictions have been enforced along the route of the Prime Minister's procession. Seated parking spaces are allocated at various grounds across the city, including Coastal Ground, Ladyhill School Ground, Urwa Market Ground, Canara College Ground, and several others.

For commuters travelling from Udupi, alternative routes through Nantoor Junction, St Agnes, and Kankanadi are advised. Likewise, those heading towards Udupi from the State Bank are directed to take Lady Goshen, Clock Tower, Railway Station Junction, Nandigudda Road, and Kotichennaiah Circle.

Traffic from Pumpwell is rerouted via Kankanadi Junction and Milagris Junction to State Bank, while vehicles from Car Street are diverted through Mannagudde and Urwa Market.