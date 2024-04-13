NIA Seeks 10 Day Custody For Mussavir Hussain, Abdul Taahaa In Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Case

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has sought 10-day custody for Mussavir Hussain and Abdul Taahaa in the Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast case.

On Friday, the NIA arrested Mussavir Hussain Shazib and his alleged accomplice, Abdul Mateen Taahaa, in connection with the Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe blast on March 1.



Speaking to a news agency, Debashish Mallick Choudhary, Special Public Prosecutor representing NIA, informed that the special NIA court has granted a three-day transit remand of the prime accused to produce them before an appropriate NIA court in Bengaluru. Later, the NIA produced these prime suspects before the judge and sought 10-day custody in Bengaluru. Shazib and Taahaa, who hail from Thirthahalli in Karnataka's Shivamogga, were arrested while trying to evade capture near Kolkata. They are considered absconding accused along with the main suspect in a case involving a significant seizure of digital devices such as laptops, mobile phones, and SIM cards.

Father of Rameshwaram Cafe blast mastermind an ex-servicemen, rued engineer son's deeds: Report

Additionally, crucial DNA evidence, suspected to belong to the suspects, was found on a baseball cap discarded at a place of worship after an explosion. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is anticipated to leverage these DNA samples to ascertain the identities of the detained individuals. This information indicates a potentially serious criminal investigation involving multiple suspects and forensic evidence.

The arrest of Mussavir and Taahaa brings the total number of individuals detained in connection with the cafe blast to four. Earlier, Muzamil Sharif from Kalasa, Koppa taluk of Chikkamagaluru district, and Mussavir 's associate Maz Muneer Ahmed, who was already in jail for a prior offence, were arrested for providing logistical support.

