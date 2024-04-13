Vishu 2024: Easy Recipe To Make Delicious Palada Payasam At Home

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Vishu Palada Payasam is a creamy and delicious dessert made with rice flakes (ada), milk, and sugar. It's a special sweet treat often prepared during Vishu. Here's how you can make Palada Payasam at home:
Ingredients:
Ada (rice flakes): 1 cup Full cream milk: 4 cups Sugar: 3/4 cup (adjust to taste) Cardamom powder: 1/2 teaspoon Ghee: 1 tablespoon Cashews: 10 (chopped) Raisins: 10 Water: As needed
Instructions :
Prepare the Ada: If the rice flakes (ada) are dried, soak them in water for about 15-20 minutes, then drain the water. Cook the Ada: In a pot, boil some water and add the soaked ada. Cook it for about 10-12 minutes or until the ada becomes soft. Once cooked, drain the water and set the ada aside. Heat the milk: In a heavy-bottomed pot, heat the milk on medium-low heat until it starts to boil. Stir frequently to prevent the milk from sticking to the bottom of the pot. Add the cooked Ada: Once the milk is hot, add the cooked ada to the pot. Stir well to combine. Cook the payasam: Let the ada cook in the milk for about 10-15 minutes on low heat, stirring occasionally. Sweeten the payasam: Add sugar to the pot and stir well until the sugar dissolves completely. Add flavor: Add the cardamom powder and stir well. Fry cashews and raisins: In a separate small pan, heat ghee and fry the chopped cashews and raisins until they turn golden brown. Combine: Add the fried cashews and raisins to the payasam and mix well. Simmer: Let the payasam simmer for a few more minutes to allow the flavors to blend. Serve: Once the payasam is ready, remove it from heat. Serve warm or chilled as desired.
Palada Payasam is a rich and delicious dessert perfect for celebrating Vishu. Enjoy your homemade treat with family and friends!
MENAFN13042024007385015968ID1108089865
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.