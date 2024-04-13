Mitch Evans Looks For Another Italian Triumph As Formula E Descends On Rimini Debut - Where To Watch The 2024 Misano E-Prix

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship Season 10 progresses with Rounds 6 & 7 at the Misano World Circuit in Italy

The Misano E-Prix double-header marks the championship's first visit to the prestigious circuit known for intense two-wheel action, and the series' seventh meet in the country

The next instalment of the Season 10 calendar promises an unpredictable and action-packed weekend following a season start of intense competition, featuring five different race winners, from five different teams, in just five races

MISANO, Italy, Dubai and Riyadh, 11th April 2024:

It's race week once again for the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, as the championship's 22 drivers descend on another brand-new location for Rounds 6 & 7 of Season 10, the Misano E-Prix, on 13-14 April.

After a thrilling start to Season 10, Formula E is back in Italy – this time, at the Misano World Circuit – for the next chapter in the battle for the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship in front of a passionate motorsport fanbase.

With six years of racing history in Italy, all eyes will be on the adapted Misano World Circuit to deliver even more exciting racing to Formula E fans in the grandstands and around the world.

For Mahindra Racing's Edoardo Mortara, this race holds special significance: The Italian-Swiss-French driver will be eager to perform well in front of a home crowd, especially after his promising performance in Tokyo.

Eyes will also be on Mitch Evans, arguably the most successful Formula E driver in Italy, with an impressive four wins in Rome. Alongside his current teammate Nick Cassidy, Evans secured a 1-2 finish for the Jaguar powertrain last year in Italy at the Rome E-Prix, and so will no doubt be feeling the pressure of maintaining their“ones to beat” track record.

Max Gnther will arrive at Misano fresh off his most recent victory, aiming to capitalise on his momentum and thrill fans with another stellar performance for Maserati MSG Racing on their home Italian soil. Meanwhile, Oliver Rowland enters the race weekend looking to extend his impressive streak of podium finishes, seeking a fourth consecutive top-three finish. With his consistent form, Rowland is a force to be reckoned with heading into the Misano World Circuit.

With the title race wide open, Pascal Wehrlein will also be pushing the limits to sustain his momentum and secure a more comfortable lead in the standings.

MISANO WORLD CIRCUIT: FORMULA E'S NEWEST RACING HERITAGE HUB

For the next exhilarating double-header weekend, the Formula E paddock will descend onto the renowned Misano World Circuit for the first time. For its debut on the Formula E calendar, the track will boast a thrilling layout spanning 3.381km with 14 turns, promising non-stop action for fans worldwide.

Nestled in the picturesque Rimini province of Italy, the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, also known as Misano Circuit Sic 58, has been a staple on the motorsport scene since its inception in 1972. Renowned for its rapid, flowing track and plethora of overtaking opportunities, Misano has been a favourite among MotoGP and WorldSBK enthusiasts for decades.

Its rich history and reputation as a hotspot for motorsport events also includes the likes of endurance racing, Ferrari Challenge, DTM, and FIA Formula 3, meaning the venue will be more familiar to some drivers than others.

STILL TOO SOON TO CALL: THE STORY OF SEASON 10

In Formula E's milestone 10th year, fans have already witnessed a flurry of excitement and unpredictability. Pascal Wehrlein dominated in Mexico City, securing TAG Heuer Porsche's sixth victory. Reigning World Champion, Jake Dennis, secured a masterful win in Diriyah for Andretti Formula E Team, while Jaguar TCS Racing's Nick Cassidy made a stunning Saudi Arabian debut for his new team with a victory in the second part of the double-header. Sam Bird broke his winless streak in São Paulo by clinching NEOM McLaren's first-ever Formula E race win, and Max Gnther triumphed on the streets of Tokyo. With five different winners from five teams in five races, the title fight is still up in the air.

As the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship gears up for its sixth and seventh rounds, the current driver standings are as follows: Round 1 winner Pascal Wehrlein of TAG Heuer Porsche leads the pack with an impressive streak of 16 consecutive races with points. Close behind is Nick Cassidy from Jaguar TCS Racing and Oliver Rowland of Nissan Formula E Team after his consistent podium finishes.

Reigning World Champion, Jake Dennis, from Andretti Formula E Team follows closely in fourth place, with Max Gnther of Maserati MSG Racing rounding out the top five.

Behind the front-runners, eight different teams are currently featured in the Driver's Championship top 10.

ROOKIES AT THE READY

Ahead of the main event, Formula E will host a rookie free practice session on Friday, providing each team with the opportunity to showcase new young talent vying to make a name for themselves in the competitive world of motorsport.

This session promises to add an extra layer of anticipation and excitement to the race weekend, while teams also gather valuable data that will aid them in strategic decision making further down the line. More details of the rookie line-up will be released in the lead-up to the race weekend, with a number of exciting up-and-comers hitting the track in GEN3 machines.

WHERE, WHEN AND HOW TO WATCH OR STREAM THE 2024 MISANO E-PRIX

The Misano E-Prix gets underway on Friday 12 April with the Rookie Free Practice session at 14:30 local time before the 22 veterans will hit the track for Free Practice 1 at 17:00.

Then it's on to a double-header race weekend on 13 and 14 April as Free Practice 2 kicks off Round 6 at 08:00 local, qualifying follows at 10:20 local with lights out on Round 6 at 15:00 local/13:00 UTC. Sunday (Round 7) will follow the same race-day schedule as Saturday.