Russian Army Loses 1,030 More Soldiers In Ukraine In Past 24 Hours

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's overall combat losses in Ukraine between February 24, 2022 and April 13, 2024 amounted to about 452,760 troops, including 1,030 killed or wounded in action in the past 24 hours.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

In addition, Ukraine's defense forces destroyed 7,169 (+23) enemy tanks, 13,745 (+47) armored fighting vehicles, 11,518 (+32) artillery systems, 1,045 (+3) multiple rocket launchers, 756 (+1) anti-aircraft warfare systems, 347 warplanes, 325 helicopters, 9,201 (+40) tactical unmanned aerial systems, 2,088 (+1) cruise missiles, 26 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 15,396 (+57) trucks and fuel tankers, and 1,893 (+5) pieces of special equipment.

Data on enemy losses are being updated.

