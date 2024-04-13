Grammy Award Winner Sound Engineer P A Deepak Enlightens Students At AAFT Workshop

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: In a transformative workshop aimed at instilling a deeper understanding of the pivotal role of sound in visual storytelling, AAFT had the privilege of hosting Grammy Award-winning Sound Engineer and Record Producer, P A Deepak, at its esteemed campus.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah, the visionary leader and founder of AAFT, emphasized the profound impact of sound on the cinematic experience, stating, "The sound needs rectification. It is as important as visuals. Emphasis on sound can enhance the whole cinema, a television production or even an event. This workshop has brought a huge change in the thinking of students of AAFT and clarified the importance of sound."



The workshop proved to be a transformative learning experience for the students of AAFT, who gained invaluable insights from Deepak's vast expertise in the field of sound engineering and production. His expertise shed light on the intricate nuances of sound design, highlighting its power to elevate storytelling and evoke emotional responses from audiences.



P.A. Deepak, renowned for his remarkable achievements in the industry, including winning the prestigious Grammy Award for 'Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media' for the movie Slumdog Millionaire in 2010, captivated the audience with his wealth of knowledge and experience.



In addition to his Grammy Award, Deepak has been recognized with a Certificate of Honour in 2015 from The Recording Academy for his exceptional contributions as a Surround Mix Engineer on the Grammy Award-winning recording 'Winds of Samsara' in the category of Grammy Award for Best New Age Album at the 57th Annual Grammy Awards.



In acknowledgment of his significant contributions to the field of sound engineering and his invaluable support of AAFT's mission to provide world-class education in media and entertainment, Dr. Sandeep Marwah conferred upon P A Deepak the esteemed honor of life membership of the International Film and Television Club of AAFT.



The workshop by P A Deepak marks yet another milestone in AAFT's journey of excellence, further enriching the educational experience and nurturing the talents of aspiring filmmakers and media professionals.



