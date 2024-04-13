Media & Entertainment Committee At BIS Ministry Of Consumer Affairs Pursues Standards Setting Goals

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi: In a concerted effort to elevate the standards of the Indian media and entertainment industry, a pivotal meeting was recently convened at the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) under the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Government of India. Dr. Sandeep Marwah, in his capacity as the National Chairman for the Media & Entertainment Committee SSD13, spearheaded the discussion, drawing upon the expertise of nearly 40 industry experts.



The meeting served as a platform for the exchange of invaluable insights, suggestions, and experiences, with a keen focus on setting standards that would bolster the integrity and quality of the Indian media and entertainment sector. Emphasizing the significance of this endeavor, Dr. Sandeep Marwah underscored the importance of ensuring that the industry adheres to stringent standards, which in turn would enhance India's global standing and foster a conducive environment for professionals.



"We are working very hard with our team, and we are growing every day at BIS. The Indian Media and Entertainment Committee has expanded significantly and requires our full attention in setting robust standards," remarked Dr. Sandeep Marwah, founder of Noida Film City and Chair for the Media and Entertainment Committee at the Bureau of Indian Standards. He further added, "This initiative will immediately enhance the image of India and provide a very pleasant environment for everyone working in the industry."



The concerted efforts of the Media & Entertainment Committee at BIS have received unwavering support from key stakeholders, including S.K. Kanojia, Scientist-E & Head (Service Sector Department-II), and Shivam Soni, member Secretary, who have wholeheartedly backed the committee's endeavours.



The commitment and dedication exhibited by all involved reflect a collective determination to raise the bar and ensure that the Indian media and entertainment industry attains global recognition for its excellence and adherence to rigorous standards.



