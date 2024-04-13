Over 400 Strikes: Enemy Attacks Eight Settlements In Zaporizhzhia In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The invaders shelled the Zaporizhzhia region 410 times in the past day.

Ivan Fedorov, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"At least eight settlements came under enemy fire," he said.

Fedorov said that enemy aircraft struck four times at Robotyne, 128 UAVs of various modifications attacked Huliaipole, Levadne, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, Novoandriivka, and Chervonodniprovka; 22 MLRS attacks hit Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne and Malynivka; 256 artillery strikes targeted Huliaipole, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Levadne, Malynivka, and Novoselivka.

There were 17 reports of damage to residential buildings and infrastructure. There has been no information about the casualties

As Ukrinform earlier reported, the enemy attacked the region nearly 3,000 times during the week. Eleven people were killed and more than 40 were wounded.

Photo: Zaporizhzhia RMA