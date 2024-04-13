Russians Attack 19 Settlements In Kherson Region, Injuring Seven Civilians

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian troops shelled 19 settlements in the Kherson region over the past day, injuring seven people.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said this in a Facebook post, according to Ukrinform.

The enemy shelled Sadove, Romashkove, Prydniprovske, Antonivka, Zarichne, Ulianivka, Dniprovske, Beryslav, Tiahyntsi, Novoberyslav, Novovorontsovka, Kachkarivka, Mykhailivka, Inhulets, Havrylivka, Osokorivka, Dudchany, Shliakhove, and Kherson.

A multi-storey building and three private houses were damaged. A cell tower, port infrastructure, and a gas pipeline were hit. The gas leak has been repaired, there are no fires or threats. An outbuilding and private cars were also damaged.

Over 400 strikes: Enemy attacks eight settlements inin past day

Seven people were injured as a result of Russian aggression.

As Ukrinform reported, Russians dropped explosives from a drone on Beryslav, injuring a 75-year-old woman.